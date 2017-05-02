Heavy steers stand out

There were approximately 1800 export and 300 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 450 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and competing in a dearer market. Quality declined with fewer well finished grown steers and bullocks and a similar trade offering with a few more light weights.

Trade cattle sold mostly 5c to 10c/kg dearer. Grown steers and bullocks gained 2c to 3c for the plainer offering. Heavy weight grown heifers sold firm. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers lifted 12c and the crossbred portion 5c to 7c/kg. Cows varied with most selling 5c to 10c/kg dearer while the heavy weight bulls sold firm.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 340c to 368c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 332c and 366c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 315c and 362c/kg.

Grown steers made from 313c to 336c/kg. Bullocks sold from 315c to 337c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers showing good finish made between 280c and 315c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 259c and 289c with the crossbred portion between 275c and 318c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 180c to 245c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 210c to 268c after a top of 275c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made between 267c and 314c/kg.

The next sale draw – May 3: 1. Landmark, 2. Rodwells, 3. SEJ, 4. Elders, 5. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 6. Alex Scott & Staff.

Sheep sale Wednesday, May 3 at 12pm (fortnightly).