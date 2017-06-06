Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Hoop, hoop hurrah

YMCA South Gippsland SPLASH was nominated to host the World Challenge Event on Saturday.
In 1891 YMCA employee James Naismith invented the great game of basketball to inspire a group of disengaged young people.
Sixty YMCA’s across the globe on Saturday united across seas, continents and time zones to celebrate the World Challenge.
World Challenge aims to bring local communities together, to play, have fun and unite over a game of basketball.
South Gippsland SPLASH hosed 10 participants to take part in the YMCA World Challenge.
The centre organised various games, face painting, a sausage sizzle and prizes to be won to celebrate.
Centre director of Leongatha SPLASH Adrian Paino has a passion for basketball and an even stronger passion for community engagement and empowering young people.
“Our aim is to continue offering events such as this to ensure everyone can be healthier, happier and more connected; and help those who are not,” he said.
“Contact SPLASH to see what else we will be offering to the local community as we endeavour to continuously change people’s lives.”

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21562

Posted by on Jun 6 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added