Hoop, hoop hurrah

YMCA South Gippsland SPLASH was nominated to host the World Challenge Event on Saturday.

In 1891 YMCA employee James Naismith invented the great game of basketball to inspire a group of disengaged young people.

Sixty YMCA’s across the globe on Saturday united across seas, continents and time zones to celebrate the World Challenge.

World Challenge aims to bring local communities together, to play, have fun and unite over a game of basketball.

South Gippsland SPLASH hosed 10 participants to take part in the YMCA World Challenge.

The centre organised various games, face painting, a sausage sizzle and prizes to be won to celebrate.

Centre director of Leongatha SPLASH Adrian Paino has a passion for basketball and an even stronger passion for community engagement and empowering young people.

“Our aim is to continue offering events such as this to ensure everyone can be healthier, happier and more connected; and help those who are not,” he said.

“Contact SPLASH to see what else we will be offering to the local community as we endeavour to continuously change people’s lives.”