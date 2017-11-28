Ice education helps families

FAMILIES of people who use ice attended a forum held at the Leongatha Library last Wednesday to learn more about the impacts of the drug.

BreakThrough: ice education for families supports people with the facts about drug use and teaches them how to develop strategies to help themselves and their loved ones and where to access help and support.

The evening was presented by Anna Guthrie from Turning Point, an alcohol and drug treatment, research and education centre based in Fitzroy.

Ms Guthrie said while ice does have a huge impact on a person’s mental health, they can recover.

She said it is common for people who use ice to also use other substances including alcohol and cannabis.

Ice is a potent crystalline form of methamphetamine. Also referred to as crystal meth, it is usually smoked, inhaled or injected.

“The drug is so potent and the effects can last up to 18 hours, so people who use ice don’t necessarily have to use it as regularly as they might with some other drugs,” she said.

When taken, ice causes the brain to release dopamine in levels far greater than any natural pleasure.

This makes the user feel fabulous, which is often why they are motivated to take the drug again.

The frustration for the families of people who use ice is that it may take some time for their loved one to address their issues.

Ms Guthrie said the stigma surrounding drug use in the community also makes it difficult for people to talk about it and seek help.

“If there was more of a focus on the health and treatment of people who use ice rather than the criminalisation of drug use, it might reduce some of that stigma,” she said.

For more information call 1800 ICE ADVICE, Family Drug Helpline 1300 660 068 or visit breakthroughforfamilies.com