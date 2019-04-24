IGA community chest

Local CFA representatives shared in community chest handouts from IGA totalling more than $5000.

IT was time once again to give back to the community for Leongatha IGA last week.

Nine local country fire authorities were the recipients this time and between them they now have more than $5000 to spend on much needed equipment.

The grants were part of the regular hand outs by IGA to needy organizations under its Community Chests program.

The project has dished out almost $90m in grants supporting local communities, charities and other worthwhile causes.

On occasion the fund also responds to a major event such as a floods or bushfire.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.