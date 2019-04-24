Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 | Posted by

IGA community chest

Local CFA representatives shared in community chest handouts from IGA totalling more than $5000.

IT was time once again to give back to the community for Leongatha IGA last week.

Nine local country fire authorities were the recipients this time and between them they now have more than $5000 to spend on much needed equipment.

The grants were part of the regular hand outs by IGA to needy organizations under its Community Chests program.

The project has dished out almost $90m in grants supporting local communities, charities and other worthwhile causes.

On occasion the fund also responds to a major event such as a floods or bushfire.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=28417

Posted by on Apr 24 2019. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added