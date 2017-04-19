Island provides Easter fun

THE Churchill Island Easter Fun Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday of the long weekend, with plenty of fun activities and events attracting thousands.

Visitors were able to enjoy food, drink and live entertainment on the festival lawn, as well as visit the heritage farm for displays, demonstrations and activities.

The Heritage Farm hosted demonstrations of the much-loved working horses, courtesy of the Victorian Heritage Draught Horse Club.

Visitors were also able to experience other traditional hands on farming activities and demonstrations including tractor rides, cow milking, sheep shearing, working dogs and whip cracking.

Sunday also meant Easter eggs, with children let loose to fill their baskets within a two minute hunting session.