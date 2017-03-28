Jack to dance on city stage

A LEONGATHA teenager will perform in Melbourne after being chosen to be part of a prestigious performance.

Jack McDonald will dance and silent act in the ensemble of Lord of the Flies at Arts Centre Melbourne from April 5-9.

The Newhaven College student was one of 23 boys from across Victoria chosen after an extensive workshop and audition process.

This will be his first performance in Melbourne.

“It’s amazing. I was just so surprised when I got it,” he said.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and Re:Bourne’s adaptation of Lord of the Flies is based on one of the most widely read books today.

In this theatrical performance, the action is transferred from deserted island to deserted theatre as a group of schoolboys find themselves abandoned.

With no adults around they start to make their own rules and create their own civilisation, before order breaks down and the story builds to an electrifying climax.

An Australian exclusive, Golding’s legendary characters are brought to life with raw physicality, emotional intensity and breathtaking performances by a cast of New Adventures Professional dancers from the UK, professional dancers from Australia and the young dancers from across Victoria.

Jack has previously appeared in productions by Leongatha Lyric Theatre, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group and Newhaven College, where he is in Year 10.

The son of Joe and Chris McDonald, the 15 year old was urged to audition by his piano teacher Carmel Slater.

“The crew of Lord of the Flies has been very good to us,” he said.

He has been rehearsing in Melbourne on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It’s definitely a physical challenge to keep up with the dancing and I’m loving it,” he said.