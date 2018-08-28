Jetty to go

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council will seek funding to replace the Venus Bay jetty.

The jetty was deemed unsafe and closed, and will be demolished.

Council’s manager infrastructure planning Tony Peterson said, “A level three inspection was undertaken (incorporating a full structural analysis) which recommended that the jetty be closed to the public and demolished as the jetty piles were inadequate due to the loss of cross sectional area of the piles caused by corrosion.”

Mr Peterson said the load carrying capacity was less than the required design loading.

“The jetty will be demolished and council will be seeking grant funding to construct a new floating jetty as soon as possible,” he said.

“While the closure is unfortunate, the safety of the community is the priority. The jetty will be replaced.”

Venus Bay resident and angling club member Doug Don is hoping the floating platform will be as soon as possible to cater for local residents and visitors.

“If you do not have a boat, which is a lot of holidaying families and grandparents, they fish on the jetty. On all holidays, this jetty is the number one place to fish,” he said.