Kaylee wins NT award

TEACHING the teachers is a skill former Leongatha resident Kaylee Appleyard revels in as she works towards becoming a leading force for change in the childcare industry.

Ms Appleyard completed her Certificate III of Early Childhood Education and Care in Victoria before moving to Darwin in the Northern Territory, and whilst working in a childcare centre, completed her Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care.

During this time, the former Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College student educated a diverse range of children, including those of defence and Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander families. Ms Appleyard also took on many leadership roles, including room leader, educational leader and assistant centre manager.

To further her knowledge in training, Ms Appleyard undertook a Diploma in Training Design and Development, and started a role as the early childhood education and care trainer at Alana Kaye College.

She took on the role in a hope to shape the lives of both adults and children simultaneously.

Since then she has continued to teach Certificate III and Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care students the skills and knowledge required to make a difference in children’s lives.

She also assists educators in remote communities across the Northern Territory and international students.

Ms Appleyard is a passionate believer in making the lives of children better. She also subscribes to the old adage “if at first you don’t succeed, try again”.

Last month Ms Appleyard won the 2018 Northern Territory Vocational Student of the Year at the NT Training Awards.

This was a wonderful achievement that now sees Ms Appleyard going on to represent the Northern Territory at the Australian Training Awards in Sydney on November 15.

Ms Appleyard hopes to move back to Victoria in the coming months and will continue to be an ambassador for the VET system. She also strives to make a different in the lives of young children as she “teaches the teachers.”

