Koalas to love these trees

Volunteers help revegetate at Wilsons Promontory to provide habitat for koalas.
 

VOLUNTEERS braved made Wilsons Promontory weather to plant trees for koala habitat.

They planted nearly 200 swamp gum seedlings for the Friends of the Prom’s koala habitat revegetation project near the old airport.

This part of the Prom is not normally accessible to the public and over many years the friends group has been slowly restoring the habitat in the Yanakie Isthmus.

The friends’ nursery has been collecting and propagating indigenous seeds, and after about 18 months, the young trees were good to go.
Among the volunteers were a sizeable contingent of Ormond College students from the University of Melbourne.

The next tree planting weekend is in July. 

If you’d like to volunteer, contact the secretary on 0417 341 504 or info@friendsoftheprom, or check out our facebook Events section @friendsoftheprom

 

