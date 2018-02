Korumburra Show results

EXHIBIT PAVILION 2018 TROPHIES/AWARDS/PRIZES

SECTION T. FARM and GARDEN PRODUCE

MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by Mr Frank Kurrle

Max Griggs

BEST EXHIBIT from Classes 1 – 29. Vegetables. Trophy donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

Krista Evans

BEST EXHIBIT from Classes 30 – 43. Fruit. Trophy donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

Geoff Trease

Class 45 Collection of Vegetables

1st Prize $15Max Griggs

2nd Prize $5Rhonda Street

Donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

Class 46 Collection of Fruit

1st Prize $15 No entries

2nd Prize $5

Donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

SECTION U. HOME PRODUCTS

MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHYDonated by BenaCWA

Margaret Brown

BEST EXHIBIT from Classes 1 – 17. Donated by Margaret Brown

Margaret Brown

Class 18 VAS CARROT CAKE

Prizes: 1st $10Ross Crawford

2nd $5Maisie Brooks

Donated by Syd Whyte

SPECIAL SECTION U(a) – ORGANISATIONS/GROUPS

CHAMPIONSHIP COOKING COMPETITION

Prizes: 1st $30 Koringal Women’s Service Club

2nd$10 Bena CWA

3rd $5 Yarra Valley Bakers

BEST PRESENTED ENTRY $5 – Donated by Korumburra Lions Club, Korumburra

Yarra Valley Bakers

Classes 1-8 BEST INDIVIDUAL ENTRY TrophyDonated by Korumburra Lions Club, Korumburra

Natalie Oprey

SECTION U (b) – RICH FRUIT CAKE COMPETITION

Prizes: 1st $30 Ross Crawford

2nd $20 Jessica Ekins

3rd $5Anne Hopwood

Prizes Donated by Kelly’s Bakery, Korumburra

SECTION V PRESERVES

MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by the Adkins Family

Dawn Wylie

Class 10 Jam, 2 kinds 1stPrize $10Donated by Korumburra Lions Club

Dawn Wylie

Class 16 Collection Sauces 1st Prize $10Donated by Korumburra Lions Club

Dawn Wylie

SECTION V (A) HOME BREW BEST EXHIBIT from Classes 1 – 4 Trophy donated by Grand Ridge Brewery, Mirboo North

Murray Leech

SECTION W FLOWERS AND PLANTS

The Evelyn Carfrae Memorial Trophy for the Most Successful Exhibitor

from Classes 1 – 33 Donated by the Carfrae Family

Carol Summerfield

CUT FLOWERS

Classes 1 – 20MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by korumburraflorist.com.au

Carol Summerfield

CONTAINER GROWN PLANTS

Classes 21 – 33 BEST EXHIBIT Trophy donated Rhonda Brooks

G McCrae

FLORAL ART

Classes 34 – 46BEST EXHIBIT Trophy donated Taafe Roses, Bena

Rhonda Street

SECTION X NEEDLEWORK

Classes 1-47MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY -Donated by Noelene & Rob Cosson

Maryke Dann

SEWING

Classes 1- 10 BEST EXHIBIT. Voucher Donated byLeongatha Sew & Knit

Penny Wolswinkle

KNITTING & CROCHET

Class 11 – 23MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY–Voucher Donated by Leongatha Sew & Knit

A Cininas

Class 18Tea Cosy Trophy Donated by Brenda Eastman

A Cininas

PATCHWORK

Classes 24 – 29BEST EXHIBIT Donated by “Gippsbeary Cottage Patchwork”, Korumburra

Wilma Norton

SPINNING

Classes 30 – 47BEST EXHIBIT Trophy Donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

Glenda Beresford

Classes 30 – 47 BEST NOVICE EXHIBIT Trophy Donated by Coal Creek Spinners & Fibre Art

Group

Sharon Start

Class 48 BEST EXHIBIT Trophy Donated by Graham & Marie Walker

Ingrid Riddell

SECTION X (a)ORGANISATION OR GROUP CRAFT EXHIBIT

Class 1 Prizes 1st $10 Bena CWA 2nd $5Koringal Women’s Service Club

Class 2 Prizes 1st $10 Koringal Women’s Service Club2nd $5Bena CWA

Donated by Korumburra A & P Society

Classes 1-2 BEST INDIVIDUAL ENTRY donated by Bev Kurrle

Maryke Dann

SECTION Y ART

BEST EXHIBIT from Classes 1 – 5 Trophy Donated by Rick’s Hairdressers, Korumburra

Kylie Wickham

Trophy for each Class$10 Voucher Donated by Jenny’s “Picture This Framed” Korumbuura

Classes 1 Oil-Kylie Wickham

Classes 2 Acrylic- Rhonda Street

Classes 3 Watercolour- Jackie Rangott

Classes 4 Any medium- Rhonda Street

Classes 5 Drawing- Heather Veltri

p30 SECTION Y(a) ADULT COLOURING COMPETITION

Classes 1. Adult: Trophies Donated by Sue Ritchie

First —– Rhonda Fuller

Second —-Courtney Clark

Third ——Kym McCready

Classes 2Senior: Trophy Donated by Sue Ritchie

First —– Lorraine Brigdale

Second —- Barb Young

Third —– Beryl Clay

SECTION Y (b) PHOTOGRAPHY

Classes 1-15 BEST EXHIBIT Trophy Donated byKorumburra Photos and Survey

Craig Anderson

Classes 16 – 17BEST EXHIBIT Trophy Donated by Mrs Bev Kurrle

A Grade 5/6 student from St Josephs Primary School

SECTION Y (b)SPECIAL PHOTOGRAPHY SECTIONS

Class 18“VINTAGE”

Prizes: 1st $20Jackie Rangott

2nd $15 Rhonda Brooks

Donated by Noelene & Rob Cosson

Class 1 VAS “SUNRISE/SUNSET”

Prizes: 1st $10 – Craig Anderson

2nd$5 – S Arestia

Donated by Noelene & Rob Cosson

Class 2 VAS “SPIDER WEB”

Prizes: 1st $10 – Mattea Coppe

2nd $5No Entry

Donated by Noelene & Rob Cosson

SECTION Y (d) HANDCRAFTS

Class 1- 2 BEST EXHIBIT Trophy Donated by Korumburra Lions Club

“The George Fox Memorial”

Doug Moon

Class 3 Leather First Prize $5.00 Donated by Noelene & Rob Cosson

John Frank

Classes 1-12BEST OVERALL HAND CRAFT ENTRY- Voucher $25

Donated by Korumburra Thrifty Link Hardware,

John Frank

SECTION Z JUNIOR SECTION

JUNIOR COOKERY

VAS JUNIOR BOILED FRUIT CAKE

1st Prize $15Donated by Maisie Brooks – Caleb Turton

2nd Prize $10 Donated by Mrs Anne Hopwood – No Entry

VAS JUNIOR CARROT & DATE MUFFINS

Prize: 1st $6 – No Entry 2nd $4 No Entry

Donated by Syd Whyte

JUNIOR COOKERY: 13 – 16 YEARS OF AGE

Classes 1 – 8MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by H & N Oprey

Nevada Crimp

JUNIOR COOKERY:8 – 12 YEARS

Classes 9 – 15 MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by H & N Oprey

Tennessee Crimp

JUNIOR COOKERY:7 YEARS & UNDER

Classes 16 – 18 MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by Mrs Thelma Hewson

Jarrah Gurney

SECTION Z(d) FLOWERS & PLANTS: 16 YEARS AND UNDER

Classes 1- 11MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by Sportsf1rst, Korumburra

Alex Sinnema

SECTION Z(e)NEEDLEWORK & CRAFT: 16 YEARS & UNDER

Classes 1- 13 MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR TROPHY donated by Kardella C.W.A.

Tennessee Crimp

SECTION Z(f)ORIGINAL ART WORK: 16 YEARS & UNDER

Trophy for BEST ENTRY –Pre-School& PrepAnnabelle

-Grade 1 to Grade 3 Braiden Woodman

-Grade 4 to Grade 6Pallas Lamers

-SecondaryAutumn Crimp

All trophies donated by D & K Fitzgerald, Korumburra Newsagency

SPECIAL JUNIOR ART:

Classes 10Prep – Grade 2 First Prize Trophy Donated by Korumburra Lions Club

Cody Witton

“A Friendly Monster” Second Prize Donated by Matchbox

Maddison Olsen

Classes 11Grade 3 – Grade 6 First Prize Trophy Donated by Korumburra Lions Club

Lily C

“A Clown”Second Prize Donated by Matchbox

Pallas Lamers

EXPERIMENTAL JUNIOR ART:

Classes 121st Prize $5 Donated by Korumburra Lions Club – Braiden Woodman

Classes 131st Prize $5 Donated by Korumburra Lions Club – Evan Belvedere

Classes 141st Prize $5 Donated by Korumburra Lions Club – Autumn Crimp

Expermental art – 16 years and under FIRST PLACE – Bella Thomas

Classes 15-16 BEST ENTRY Trophy Donated by Korumburra Lions Club –

Korumburra Primary School

JUNIOR COLOURING COMPETITION

Under 7 years 1stCaitlin Kahl2ndMavis Bowman

8- 12 years 1stAsha Loughnan 2ndEdyn Wheatley

13-16 years 1stJaquline Turton2nd No entry

HANDWRITING (Zg)

BEST ENTRY Grades 1 – 3 Trophy Donated by “Parry’s Gift Store”, Commercial Street, Korumburra

Cassie Gardner

BEST ENTRY Grades 4 – 6Trophy Donated byMrs Margaret Fox

Eleanor Wright