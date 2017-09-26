Leongatha events gain traction

A NEWLY formed subcommittee called Leon Gather Events aims to celebrate community with future festivals and small pop up events in Leongatha.

The committee has emerged in light of the highly successful Daffodil Festival Street Festival in Leongatha.

The group is made up of Leongatha Chamber of Commerce members as well as community members.

“You don’t have to have a business to be a part of this committee,” committee member Clare Williams said.

“We’re looking at having maybe three to four events throughout the year along with the Daffodil Festival.”

The first pop up event is a small live music event with local artists in Leongatha on Saturday, Decembers 2 to launch the festive season.

More details are to come.

The pop up events will be along the lines of live music and pop up outdoor family movie nights.

“We’ve only had one meeting so we haven’t really decided where we’re going with it yet,” Mrs Williams said.

Fundraiser raffle

The Leongatha Chamber of Commerce is currently running a community raffle with first prize being a Hobie Kona paddle kayak including a trolley and two life jackets worth $2180 from Rob Bendings in Leongatha.

Second prize is a Waeco CFX 40 litre fridge freezer worth $1099 donated by AutoBarn Leongatha.

Third prize is a one night stay at Basia Mille in a luxury apartment including a breakfast voucher, a complementary wine and olive oil tasting session in the cellar donated by Stockdale and Leggo in Leongatha worth $430.

Tickets are $2 a ticket or three for $5 and can be purchased at businesses in Leongatha such as So! Me, Phone Rite, Sweet Life Cafe or Cakes, Rob Bending World, Fawcett and Pickersgill, Nextra Newsagency, Party Planet or Autobarn Leongatha.

Part of the funds raised from the raffle will go towards the community events and to help the Daffodil Festival grow to be bigger and better next year.

Winners will be drawn on December 1.

Some of the events may have a small entry fee which will then go back into more events.

“We need to make it sustainable so that we can continue to put on more events,” she said.

“Leon Gather Events are passionate about bringing the community of Leongatha and surrounds together.

Contact the Leon “Gather” Events Facebook page to enquire about joining this wonderful committee.