Posted by brad

Leongatha filled with tunes

LEONGATHA’S streets and empty stores were filled with the sounds of music last week as students gathered for the inaugural Camp Bravo music camp.

Developed by Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College music teacher Elly Poletti, the daytime camp program ran over three days last week, culminating in a finale concert last Thursday.

About 145 students from Mary MacKillop, Chairo Christian College, Leongatha Primary School, St Laurence O’Toole Primary School and South Gippsland Specialist School attended.

Ms Poletti said the camp was designed as an all inclusive musical intensive for children looking for some musical diversity in their education.

She said Leongatha had a very strong sporting community and Camp Bravo was an opportunity for those children who don’t have an interest in sport to try music.

“We have students undertaking workshops in singing, percussion, drumming, marimba and guitar and have been using all the empty shops so the community can enjoy the music,” she said.

“This is the first time we have run the program and it has been very successful. I can see the kids are having a great time.

“In the future we hope to expand the program for other schools without strong music departments to get involved.”

Professional musicians and performers including musical director Paul Rutherford, who musically directed Matilda the Musical in Melbourne, were part of the Camp Bravo teaching team.