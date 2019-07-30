Leongatha Gymnastics Club wants more local gymnasts

LOVING IT: Leongatha gymnasts love their sport. The club would like to see more kids getting involved.

DO your kids like tumbling, climbing, flying through the air and trying out ninja moves?

The Leongatha Gymnastics Club is putting the call out for new members.

The call comes at a time when the sport is very much in the news, with researchers at Victoria University calling for gymnastics to be taught at all Australian primary schools.

The recommendation follows a three year study on the development of fundamental movement skills.

The study found that developing confident and competent movers is the most important outcome for physical education and gymnastics helps to facilitate this.

Leongatha Gymnastic Club’s Lyn McCarthy said there was a variety of classes on offer at the St Laurence Primary School gym, catering for girls of boys of various ages and abilities.

“There’s Acrobatic, Tumbling, Ninja, Cheer, as well as gymnastics at recreational and competitive levels,” she said.

“It’s great for balancing skills and fitness. It’s a sport people don’t think about often, but it’s something that often suits those kids who don’t fit into other things.”

She said for kids who “really like to spend half their lives upside down” there was a strong focus on nailing flips and cartwheels.

Lyn said the change in children who took up the sport was remarkable, and gymnasts were unrecognisable a year after they began.

“I say to them are you the same the kid who was here at the beginning? Gymnastics really builds their confidence, as well as their strength,” she said.

“You can see it too in the way they actually approach you. I really enjoy that – the fact that they develop that level of respect.

“They come in all shy and timid, but they totally change.”

It’s also compliments other sports very well too, Lyn said.

“You see kids who go from gymnastics to martial arts. They’re just a natural, because they’re already got that balance thing happening. They’re used to standing on one leg.

“It gives them a really good basis for other sports.”

Contact the club on 0400 273 658.