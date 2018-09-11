Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 | Posted by

Leongatha property fails to sell at auction

A PROPERTY on the edge of Leongatha’s central business district failed to sell at auction on Friday, with no bids for the house.
The property, located at 53 McCartin Street, was passed in by Alex Scott and Staff auctioneer Alan Steenholdt after receiving no interest above the starting price of $320,000.
Prior to auction, Mr Steenholdt lauded the property for its location, saying that positioning is what real estate is all about.
He made note of the property’s size and access to a lane at the rear of the house, while also highlighting the stable nature of Leongatha.
The 1000 square foot block is both commercially and residentially zoned, with Mr Steenholdt asking onlookers to consider the plethora of options that the block brings.
Despite this, the property received no interest from the 30 people in attendance and was passed in.

No interest: from left, Alex Scott and Staff representative Andrew Newton joins auctioneer Alan Steenholdt at the auction of 53 McCartin Street, Leongatha, on Friday.

