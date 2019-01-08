Leongatha represented at Junior Country Week

LEONGATHA District Cricket Juniors travelled to Latrobe for Junior Country Week last week.

The star of the week for Leongatha was Ethan Lamers with two centuries and a 51 retired in a T20 game.

Leongatha had three boys in each team make the Gippsland teams; Ethan Lamers batting and the Trophy for the Batting average, Mitch McGrath as keeper and Fraser West as an opening bowler in the U15s.

In the U14s, Jarvis Harvey bowling, Ben Hanrahan batting and Jack Butcher wicket keeping were selected.

Leongatha U15s won three matches; two 50 over games and one T20 game.

The U14s won one 40 over game and one T20.

For U14s, game one was in Mirboo North against Latrobe Valley.

Latrobe openers added 28 off 14 overs when Jarvis Harvey and Harry Hoekstra removed both openers.

Trent McRae took three wickets for 21 off eight overs, and with two run outs, Latrobe was nine for 93 off 40 overs.

Leongatha batted after the break with Harry and captain Jack Butcher opening the batting.

They had added 29.

Trent McRae followed for two to be two for 40.

Ben Hanrahan joined Harry and they added 53 to take the score to 93.

Joshua Checkley was bowled for three, Ben Hanrahan remained not out 32 and Jarvis Harvey not out one in a score of four for 113 aided by 24 sundries.

Game two was at Boolarra Oval against Bairnsdale.

Harry Hoekstra and Jack Butcher opened.

Leongatha was in trouble at five for 38.

Ben Hanrahan was joined by Jarvis Harvey and they added 31.

Joel Leeden and Ben added 32.

Noah Christensen was two not out but it was Ben Hanrahan innings of 46 not out that helped the total to seven for 105.

Facing the task of keeping Bairnsdale score under 105, they needed a good start.

Coach Scott Checkley asked for the players to lift their bowling and to their credit they did.

Harry Hoekstra removed the opener for 27 and a good throw from Jarvis Harvey removed the other opener for 16.

Jarvis then removed the century maker from the previous day at the same score and Trent McRae at 84 took the fourth wicket, caught by Will Croatto.

Bowling was tight in the next 10 overs and it was not until the 37th Bairnsdale passed Leongatha’s score.

Bairnsdale finished with five for 127.

Best figures Lachlan Gill 0/11, Harry Hoekstra 1/ 20, Ryan Sinclair 0/8 and Jarvis Harvey 1/7 with a run out.

Games three and four were T20 games at Yinnar Football Ground, the first against Traralgon.

Traralgon batted first and lost their first wicket at 21 off six overs.

It batted slowly and was six for 78 off 20 overs.

Two wickets went to Harry Hoekstra, one to Trent McRae, Jarvis Harvey and Will Croatto, and a run out to Tom Hanily. Catches went to Zach Scholz and Jack Butcher.

Joshua Checkley and Tom Hanily opened the innings and added 23 when Joshua was bowled for nine.

Tom was caught for 16 with the score at 49.

Ben Hanrahan 16 was bowled, Ryan Sinclair was bowled for five, Jake Dennerly retired for eight, Zack Scholz retired 14, Trent McRae not out 12.

Joel Leedon was run out for nine.

Leongatha was 5/113.

Game four was against Warragul.

Warragul was soon in trouble at three for 14 with two wickets to Tom Hanily and one to Zach Scholz.

Warragul was back in the game with a 54 run partnership between Ireland 47 and Fusinato 15.

It made 6/90.

Leongatha opened with Joshua Checkley and Tom Hanily both were out for seven.

Ben Hanrahan, Trent McRae six retired and Jarvis Harvey nine run out added 56 against some very tight bowling, Harry Hoekstra four not out and Ben a very good 40 not out took the score to 3/81, losing by nine runs.

Game five was against Sale Maffra at Trafalgar Football Ground.

Sale Maffra batted first was 19 after two overs.

Ryan Sinclair bowled the opener for two.

Jake Dennerley and Will Croatto each took a wicket.

A partnership of 44 took the score to 100 before Joel Leeden broke the partnership, removing Harrington for 45 –one of his three wickets for nine off five overs.

Jarvis Harvey chipped in with 2/13.

Sale was 9/152 with 35 sundries.

It was a big chase for Leongatha.

After a 15 run partnership between Harry Hoekstra eight and Ben Hanrahan eight the innings fell apart, being 6/29. Joshua Checkley 29 added some runs before the last three wickets fell at 72.

Over the four days, Ben Hanrahan made 142 runs and Jarvis Harvey took nine wickets.

Jack Butcher took four catches and a stumping, and captained the side well.

The U15s played Latrobe on the Mirboo North turf and started well.

Mitch McGrath and Ethan Lamers opened for Leongatha.

Mitch was caught for 16 with the score on 59.

Tom Crocker joined Ethan and added 98 runs before Tom was run out with a direct hit for 26.

Darcy Hume 23 added 66 with Ethan and was out at 223; as was Ethan for 114 with 11fours and one six.

The boys pushed the score along to 269. There were 56 sundries.

Latrobe struggled from the start and was all out for 62 with 25 sundries.

Figures were Fraser West 4/13, Stu Beaumont 2/10, Noah Fixter 2/ 9 and Darcy Hume 2/11.

Mitch McGrath had two catches and a stumping.

Day two was against Bairnsdale at Apex Park Traralgon.

Leongatha’s Mitch McGrath was run out for 15 with the score on 34.

Tom Crocker joined Ethan Lamers and added 152.

Darcy Hume 13 and Billy Manicaro 15 added 29 with some cheeky singles.

Joel Cuman and Stu Beaumont were both not out at the end of 50 overs.

The total was 6/235.

Bairnsdale struggled against the bowling of Fraser West 4/13, Stu Beaumont 3/25 and Jack Donohue 2/4, and made 76.

Day three was two T20s at Yinnar.

First game was against Traralgon.

Traralgon was soon in trouble with two run outs.

The next two partnerships were 16 and 28 and at five for 46 off 13 overs it was going to be hard to make a big score.

Traralgon was 7/71.

Wickets spread with best figures to Tyce Kleverkamp 2/3.

Darcy Hume and Ethan Lamers added 66.

Jaxon Checkley made nine, Tyce Kleverkamp four, Tom Niven 1 with Noah Fixter retired on nine.

Jack Donohue 12 retired, Jacob Whiteside was nine not out and Frazer West zero not out.

Leongatha made 4/144.

Game four was against Warragul.

Fraser West and Tom Niven each took an early wicket.

Warragul pushed the score to 3/105.

Leongatha opened with Ethan Lamers and Darcy Hume but Ethan fell to a good catch for four.

Tom Crocker joined Darcy and added 24.

Wickets fell continually and it was only Billy Manicaro who remained 26 not out.

Leongatha was10 runs short at 8/95.

Day five was against Sale Maffra.

Jacob Whiteside joined Ethan Lamers opening.

Ethan was first to go caught at deep fine leg for 10 score 1/19.

Jack Donohue joined Jacob Whiteside they added 26.

Leongatha made 89.

The first wicket fell to Darcy Hume at 18 off 10 overs but some solid batting pushed Sale Maffra to 53.

Leongatha fell 57 short of making the final.

Ethan Lamers made 281 runs for the week.

Fraser West picked up nine wickets and Mitch McGrath seven catches and three stumpings.