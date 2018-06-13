Lion’s defence too strong

ALTHOUGH Stony Creek stood the clear winner of the battle, a tough contest took place against Toora at the Stony Creek Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

Toora was missing some key players in Jack Weston and Luke Manders. Likewise, Stony Creek was missing Anthony Sigeti and Sam Marriott.

Play in the first quarter was scrappy, but Stony Creek managed a slight two goal lead.

Toora came in with two big ruckman Lincoln Toner and Troy Allott, who were winning a lot of the clearances. From there, Jesse Manton and Josh Griffin worked the ball well into the forward 50, and had a lot of good contests with Stony Creek midfielders Darcy Atkins and Cameron McKenzie.

Peter Grant earned his place in Toora’s best, outplaying his Stony Creek opponent Max Homer and taking a lot of great marks on the wing.

Toora gave itself plenty of opportunities to cause damage on the scoreboard, but Stony Creek’s formidable defensive six didn’t let them follow through.

Andrew Logan and Jack Soroczynski were impressive in stopping play inside their defensive 50. Matija Sigeti also had a great day in the backline after coming back from a hamstring injury.

Key forwards Kael Bergles, Jacob Byrnes and Michael Milivojevic eagerly awaited turnovers. Milivojevic took a lot of great marks inside forward 50, feeding it in to Bergles and Byrnes.

Bergles kicked six and Byrnes kicked four.

Toora’s Ben Willder played full back on Bergles, and put up an impressive fight. Although Bergles came away with six, they were not from set shots or marks.

In the end, the defence was too much for Toora, and it was unable to lift throughout the match.

Stony Creek will take on Tarwin this week – a game they are going into with some confidence. The side will have Brad Hutchinson back from injury.

Toora will be taking on MDU.