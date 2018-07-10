Lions praise Inverloch icons

THE recent dinner meeting of Inverloch Lions Club turned out to be no ordinary meeting but rather a night of highlights.

Held at the Inlet Hotel, the event was attended by special guests District Governor Andrew McMahon and Kerrie McMahon.

Mr McMahon, in his last official function as district governor, presented Lions member Terry Hall with a Melvin Jones Fellowship, which recognises outstanding Lions or members of the public who have made a significant contribution to Lionism.

Mr McMahon also presented life member certificates to long serving Inverloch Lions Jill and Jim Hill.

Also present to help celebrate the evening were three previous Melvin Jones Fellows: Ian Rasmussen, Neil Everitt and Max Dusting.

A Community Certificate of Appreciation were presented by club president Greg Dyke to Dom and Tracee Brusamarello of Foodworks supermarket in recognition of them supporting the club’s sausage sizzle held every Saturday at the supermarket.

Foodworks contributes bread, onions and storage facilities for tables and the like.

Another certificate was presented to Inverloch Community Bank branch of the Bendigo Bank for its support, and also to John ‘Hoots’ McInnes and staff of the Inlet Hotel.

Twice a month, the hotel team caters for Lions’ dinner or supper at a modest cost, including use of the Cottage Restaurant.