Posted by brad

Literary festival inspires

THE 11th annual Coal Creek Literary Festival held at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum at Korumburra last Sunday showcased nine speakers and inspired audiences with the festival catch phrase “the magic of words.”

In conjunction with speakers, the literary festival includes the Bert Van Bedaf Short Story and Open Poetry prizes. This year’s winner of the Open Poetry prize was Elizabeth Sweeney of Outtrim with Devon, a reflective poem about walking in Devon.

The Short Story winner was Scot Gardner of Yinnar, with Love, a love story with a twist alluding to love of a cow.

Speaking of writing, the open forum question was “I have written some. What do I do next?”

The event included talks from writers, artists and social workers with a light lunch break included with the ticket price. Comments from attendees noted they drew much inspiration and gained insight into their own writing craft and pathway.

This year’s festival was a success in terms of ticket sales, notably up from previous years. According to the Coal Creek Information Centre, 56 passes were sold on the day but this does not include pre-purchased ticket sales.

The Star newspaper is a major sponsor of the annual event and honours the life of the late Bert van Bedaf, previously a journalist at The Star.