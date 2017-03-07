Local teacher invited to attend Premier’s Spirit of Anzac Prize trip

MIRBOO North Secondary College teacher Rose Hill was selected for as one of the teachers to attend the Premier’s Spirit Anzac Prize trip to Darwin and Singapore.

Ms Hill is the history co-ordinator at Mirboo North and has always been interested in the topic.

“The experience of taking students to another country is a part of why I applied,” she said.

Ms Hill has previously travelled with students to visit Mirboo North and Korumburra secondary colleges’ sister school in China.

“I’m really looking forward to this exciting experience and I can’t wait for this year’s Year 9 students at Mirboo North Secondary College to apply for next year’s trip,” Ms Hill said.

A group of Victorian students have booked their spot on study tours in Australia and abroad to reflect upon the spirit of those Australians who gave their lives during war.

The State Government announced 42 students had been selected to take part in the Premier’s Spirit of Anzac Prize for 2017.

“We’re giving students the chance to embark on a trip of a life time. They’ll return home with stories to tell their family and friends about the legacy of our veterans,” Acting Minister for Veterans Philip Dalidakis said.

The overseas tour group will follow in the footsteps of World War Two veterans as they visit places of national significance in Darwin and Singapore to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin and the fall of Singapore.

A total of 22 students will head overseas in the first week of April, joined by three teachers, including Ms Hill, two veterans, a tour historian and tour leader, and Geelong MP Christine Couzens.

They will visit historical sites including the bombing of Darwin exhibition, the Adelaide River war cemetery, the Kranji war memorial and Fort Siloso.