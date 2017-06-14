Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

MacKillop 500 races for charity

MARY MacKillop students, staff and parents/grandparents enjoyed all the colour and spectacle of the MacKillop 500 at the Leongatha school on Wednesday.

The Year 10 humanities class held the whole school event, inspired after the Year 10 Humanities class attended the Phillip Island 500 Supercars Championship in April as part of the Students on Track program.

“Students have been examining the operation of business organisations, with a focus on the management and operation of business enterprises and the associated financial management of these businesses,” Mary MacKillop humanities teacher Julia Ms Leslie said.

“This gave our students the opportunity to observe and learn about a major Victorian event.

“Bu running their own event, students were given a hands on experience as business operators.”

On the day there were not roaring engines but the dominant sounds were pounding feet, tearing cardboard and laughing children as competitors raced cardboard cars.

Principal David Leslie praised the support of businesspeople and parents who came to be part of the fun.

“The businesspeople who have helped us have set a great example of positive community leadership,” Mr Leslie said.

“At Mary MacKillop College we hope our students will in turn be good parish and community leaders themselves.”

MacKillop 500 sponsorships and various food stalls raised more than $2000, which will go to the Mary MacKillop Walkathon fundraising for various charities.

Winners: MacKillop 500 second place winners were, back, from left, Hayley Flynn, Nick Battersby, Damon Ginnane, Tyson Chandler, Ryan Kirkus and front, from left, Siobhan Donohue, Anna Kirk, Tanya Dyke, Rani Knight and Sara Riseley.

