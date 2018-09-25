Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 | Posted by

Market fun for everyone

THE Leongatha Community Farmers’ Market attracted people searching for fresh produce on Saturday.
Dedicated to supporting local growers and producers, the market was buzzing with people all morning.
“The morning went pretty well considering it was competing with quite a few other events which were on at the same time,” Leongatha Community Garden coordinator Rogan Rhind said.
“Kool Kreations were one of the first stalls the Leongatha Farmers Market had and they were back on Saturday after being away for a while which is great. They’re quite popular.
“The potatoes and apples did well as usual.”
Mr Rhind said the best thing about the market is catching up with people.
“It’s great to catch up with everyone once a month and have a good old chat,” he said.

Weekend fun: from left, Taeden, Elise and Koby Giliam from Leongatha visited the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=25891

Posted by on Sep 25 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added