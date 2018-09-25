Market fun for everyone

THE Leongatha Community Farmers’ Market attracted people searching for fresh produce on Saturday.

Dedicated to supporting local growers and producers, the market was buzzing with people all morning.

“The morning went pretty well considering it was competing with quite a few other events which were on at the same time,” Leongatha Community Garden coordinator Rogan Rhind said.

“Kool Kreations were one of the first stalls the Leongatha Farmers Market had and they were back on Saturday after being away for a while which is great. They’re quite popular.

“The potatoes and apples did well as usual.”

Mr Rhind said the best thing about the market is catching up with people.

“It’s great to catch up with everyone once a month and have a good old chat,” he said.