Meet with Landcare, get a free tree

THE South Gippsland Landcare Network’s AGM will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Grand Ridge Brewery in Mirboo North.

The menu on the night will feature local food and the guest speaker and entertainment will be Alan Pentland.

Alan qualified as an architect and then became a comedian. He ran Melbourne’s first stand up club, worked with Daryl Somers and was a key player in the television comedy hit Fast Forward.

Tickets for the AGM are available now and will be $40 per head. There will be three vacancies on the board and nomination papers will be sent out soon.

To help celebrate Landcare Week this week, the South Gippsland Landcare Network has a limited number of free trees suitable for revegetation available.

Anyone is welcome to drop into the office on Young Street to pick up a tree (one per person) this Tuesday or Thursday and find out more about Landcare and its programs.

“Landcare is a volunteer organisation, so giving away a free tree is a thank you gift, but it also encourages people to think about planning a revegetation project or adding to an existing project,” network coordinator Jill Vella said.

The South Gippsland Landcare Network was formed in 1995 and today is made up of 16 groups and over 400 families who manage and farm the land.

The success of the network is due to the inspiring contributions made by the passionate individuals and volunteers.

The network area covers 270,000 ha and is bordered by the Strzelecki Ranges to the north and the Bass Strait to the south.