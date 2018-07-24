Miranda recognised with state award

LEONGATHA Gymnastics Club head coach Miranda Wilson has been recognised in the Regional Development Victoria

Leadership and Innovation Award nominations in the 2018 Victorian Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

The Victorian Regional Achievement and Community Awards started in 2002 and are designed to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses make throughout regional and rural Victoria.

The awards aim to recognise their success and achievements, which contribute to making regional Victoria a better place.

Ms Wilson has pioneered significant changes in the gymnastics club which have altered the way people think and perform for the better.

The Regional Development Victoria Leadership and Innovation Award acknowledges role models who through their leadership, innovation and driving force pave the way for others to follow.

Involved in the club for 20 years, Ms Wilson has been the backbone of many changes.

“I became head coach about six years ago and since then the club has grown from around 100 members to 450 members,” she said.

She has also increased the staff from five to 22.

During her time as head coach she has introduced a Youth Leadership Program, which encourages gymnasts aged 13 and older to become coaches and leaders within the club.

It is a three year program that involves one on one and group training to develop the skills of their future coaches.

“I started off as a gymnast when I was eight years old and I became a coach as a teenager.

“I was a little surprised when I found out I had been nominated for this award. It’s nice to have what I’m doing be finally recognised.”

Not only is Ms Wilson a head coach, she is also a competitive coach and runs the Youth Leadership Program.

“Competitive coaching is lots of fun. It’s good to see the gymnasts go off and be successful,” she said.

“It’s good seeing the children gain new skills. Taking them from something they can’t do to when you see them finally get it is rewarding.”

Award finalists will be presented and winners will be announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday, October 26.