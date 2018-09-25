Mirboo North rallies for farmers

Gration Transport hosted a Fill a Truck fundraising event on behalf of Aussie Helpers and Gippsland Farmer Relief at Baromi Park in Mirboo North on Saturday.

Mirboo East residents Kat and Brenton Gration organised the huge event with the help of the communities support.

Farmers are still in need so Mr and Mrs Gration asked the public to bring much needed food and supplies and help them fill their truck with new items such as non perishable food, toiletries, bathroom essentials, pet food and more.

Mirboo North Scouts put on a sausage sizzle, Gippsland Farmers Relief had a coffee van, there were pony rides from the Mirboo North Pony Club, Mirboo North CFA were there with donation tins, there were also children activities and more.

All donated goods will be divided into hampers to distribute to local Gippsland farmers and farmers in Victoria and NSW crippled by the drought.

All cash donation will go into stock feeds for livestock and vouchers for farmers.

The Star spoke with Mrs Gration right before the event kicked off.

“Things are getting worse for those farmers and I just thought we had to do something,” Mrs Gration said.

“Six of our customers committed suicide due to the drought and that really prompted me to do this.

“We’ve had great local support and we are expecting around 2000 people here today.”

The goal is to raise $10,000.