Monday Art Ladies at The Hub

Creative group: from left, the Monday Exhibitionist Ladies with some of their artwork, Hazell Ray-Billington, Margaret Rickard, Mahnua Fletcher, Christine Caldwell, Ann McRae and Karen Chubb. See their work during February at Inverloch Community Hub.

SIX Bass Coast Artists’ Society (BCAS) members who regularly paint together at the BCAS Goods Shed Artspace will be exhibiting together at Inverloch Community Hub in the month of February.

Christine Caldwell, Karen Chugg, Mahnua Fletcher, Ann McRae, Hazell Ray-Billington and Margaret Rickard all have interesting stories to tell in addition to their art expertise.

Christine Caldwell, at the age of 16, left her home in London with her twin sister to become an ice skater and spent her working life touring Europe, North and South America, Africa and Australia in ice skating extravaganzas.

Christine met her Australian husband, Wayne, who was also an ice skater and when they retired they settled in Melbourne, where they raised their two children.

Having purchased a block of land at Cape Woolamai, they built their home there. Christine is a regular exhibitor in Bass Coast Art exhibitions and a member of the Cowes Community Gallery where she sells much of her work.

Karen Chugg came to painting through another arts field, music. Her family had a background in music and Karen was a flautist, spending 23 years in London.

She later trained as a social worker in the UK and returned to Australia working with traumatised refugees. She always painted and now regularly paints at the Goods Shed Artspace and exhibits throughout Bass Coast.

Mahnua Fletcher, originally from Sydney, moved to Gippsland at the urging of her daughter. Mahnua paints in acrylics, coloured pencils and water soluble crayons patterns and images that ‘flow’ from her fingers.

Until the age of 19, Mahnua had not heard of Abstract or Modern Art, and from then on has explored Modern painting.

Ann McRae was a city girl, but married a farmer’s son, the cousin of a school friend, and moved to Wonthaggi.

She has thoroughly enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and after several children and umpteen grandchildren, many of whom play in various sporting competitions throughout the country, Ann finally found time to return to one of her favourite past times, painting. She exhibits regularly in local art exhibitions.

Originally from Melbourne, Hazell Ray-Billington was a secretary and moved to Port Augusta working for the Department of Aboriginal Affairs.

It was while living there that Hazell started taking her lifelong passion for art seriously. A couple of years later she was invited to present a solo exhibition at the Swan Hill Art Gallery which proved very successful. The gallery purchased one of her paintings for its collection.

Since moving to Inverloch in 2002, she has been an active member of the Bass Coast Artists’ Society and is now a life member, having been involved on the committee for most of that time. She regularly exhibits in the Bass Coast art exhibitions and this is her third show at the Inverloch Community Hub.

Margaret Rickard lived for many years at Walkerville, running the general store and takeaway with her husband. She liked to paint in her spare time and has won several prizes, including for her ceramic painting.

She moved to Wonthaggi in recent years and, after her husband passed away has resumed painting regularly at the Goods Shed. Margaret’s work is meticulous and wonderfully realist.