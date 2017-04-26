Motorcyclist killed

A FRENCH Island man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minibus on French Island on Sunday.

Police understand a motorcycle travelling east, through a left hand bend, along Tankerton Road collided with a minibus travelling west on the same road about 4.20pm.

The driver of the bus, a 26 year old Warneet man, was uninjured and stopped at the scene.

Three passengers on the minibus were also uninjured.

The motorcyclist, 27, died at the scene.

Somerville Highway Patrol unit members are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au