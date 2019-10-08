Native flowers grow in popularity



FLOWER PROUD: Jenny and Paul Sierakowski will showcase more than 100 of their native Australian flowers at Leongatha’s Native Flower Show this weekend.

WITH more than 20,000 species of native plants in Australia, their range and beauty is diverse.

“The thing some people don’t understand is that Australian native gardens don’t have to be these wild bushes. They can be in flower all year round,” Jenny Sierakowski said.

Whether in flower or not, native plants have unique, attractive characteristics and encourage native birds, butterflies, bees and wildlife into your garden – as well as being hardy during drought.

To demonstrate the variety of native flowers in all their rich, earthy colours and bold, sculptural forms, The Australian Plant Society South Gippsland will hold their Native Flower Show this weekend, Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 in Leongatha.

Held at the clubrooms of the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club at Leongatha Recreation Reserve, the event will display hundreds of flowers cut from local members’ gardens.

Quality native plants at reasonable prices will also be available at the show.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to understand our flora and fauna,” Mrs Sierakowski said.

The native flower enthusiast and her husband Paul will be showcasing more than 100 species at the event, just between the two of them.

Since moving onto their Inverloch property, the duo have planted more than 300 natives.

Banksias are Mr Sierakowski’s passion, with more than 30 species of 173 varieties planted around their home.

Mrs Sierakowski’s favourite, however, is the bell fruited mallee.

“It’s a eucalyptus plant, but this one is at eye level. I call it the ‘peek-a-boo gum’ because the gumnuts gradually open up and beautiful yellow peaks through before erupting into a bright yellow flower,” she said.

Mrs Sierakowski encouraged everyone to come to the show and speak with local growers and enthusiasts to get advice and to learn more about what Australian native plants have to offer.

Entry is $4 for adults and children are free.

To find out more about the organisation or enquire for more details, visit apsvic.org.au