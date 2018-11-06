Netball money flows

LEONGATHA may soon be hosting elite netball competitions.

Leongatha and District Netball Association recently secured a $500,000 Female Friendly Grant from the State Government to upgrade the netball facilities.

South Gippsland Shire Council and the association will each contribute $150,000 towards the $800,000 project.

The project will make Leongatha’s courts compliant, new lights will be installed and drainage will be improved.

This has been a four year project, including the feasibility study, creating the business plan and applying for the grant.

The project was consulted and collaborated by LDNA, Netball Victoria, Leongatha Agriculture and Recreation Reserve Committee of Management, GippSport, Department of Environment Land Water and Planning, and participating clubs.

The funding has been warmly welcomed, by the LDNA.

“We have 563 players (juniors, seniors and all abilities) and it only continues to grow,” LDNA secretary Emma Smith said.

“We were thrilled to receive the Female Friendly Grant because it goes to show netball is thriving. Having these new facilities will allow us to hold regional and state titles, as well as our annual tournaments.

“Everyone is over the moon about this announcement.”

In 2010, LDNA had a total of five clubs, 48 teams and 384 players.

This has gone up to seven clubs, 95 teams and 563 players.

It is the only South Gippsland association with teams from Leongatha, Meeniyan, Toora, Mount Eccles, Korumburra-Bena and Inverloch-Kongwak.

South Gippsland Shire Council’s major projects and emergency management support officer Virginia Stacey said it is important to encourage this participation.

“Providing facilities that are safe and welcoming supports girls’ participation in netball. It also encourages social interaction and inclusion for girls in a non-threatening or male dominant environment,” she said.

“The redevelopment of the netball facility will encourage women and girls’ participation through accessible and safer facility design. This will enhance the experience of the players involved and encourage greater participation.

“As a community based sport, LDNA foster social benefits and encourage positive relationships, as well as providing an environment for the development of skills, physical health and a pathway for talented sportspeople.”

LDNA life member Pat Kuhne was thrilled by the news.

“It is time for a revamp. We have seen a great influx of players and we are delighted to have more teams coming through from the local footy and netball clubs,” she said.

“We ask our members to get behind this exciting project as we will have a few working bees coming up. This is wonderful news.”

LDNA thanked Michael Dawson from Sustainability Works who put the hours in to create the business plan and help out the association in the process.

The association also thanked Darren Chandler from GEM Industrial who helped with the finer details of the business plan.

Mr Chandler’s wife Michelle and son Harvey are LDNA players.

Penni Ellicott from South Gippsland Shire Council was thanked for helping the association apply for the grant.