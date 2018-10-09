Networking not hard work

JUDGING by the positive response and good numbers, the first of the new network meetings for the Leongatha Business Association will almost certainly become a regular event.

To be held every three months, the meetings are designed to be informative and fun, involve one or two guest speakers and give the business community time to chat informally.

The regular administrative ‘stuff’ which others may find a little tedious is being dealt with by the association committee at its monthly meetings, leaving members of the business community to listen to some speakers with topics relating to small business.

The first speaker at the Leongatha RSL on Monday night, October 1 was accountant Jim Pickersgill of Jim Pickersgill and Associates.

He spoke about changes in his own business, referring to “the end of an era and the beginning of a new one” and the need to retain and employ a good team, find a suitable business location and start building the business.

Mr Pickersgill talked about the importance of customer service and how this is paramount to running a successful business. “Some businesses do it well but unfortunately some not so well,” he said.

“I am really pleased to see how this association has come along by working together and keeping the town going. It has certainly refocused and revitalised. The association has really encompassed all businesses in the town, not just the retailers but service industries and commercial as well.”

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien then talked about his role as a local state MP and the issues which he deals with.

“There are many issues brought to me but the biggest one, probably 90 percent, is a problem with a road,” he said.

He said often people come to him with an issue that’s either federal or local government but he is happy to offer advice or refer that person to the correct authority.

Talking about the upcoming election, Mr O’Brien said it was hard to judge how he was performing.

“We have an election in November and the only way I will be judged and know where I’m at is when people cast their vote. I hope I have done a good job so far,” Mr O’Brien said.