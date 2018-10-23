New president for Stony Creek Racing Club

MEENIYAN local Michael Darmanin was recently elected president of the Stony Creek Racing Club at the club’s annual general meeting, replacing outgoing president Paul O’Sullivan.

Outgoing president Paul O’Sullivan said it was great to have Michael as the new president with such strong connections to the community, having been involved with Stony Creek Football Club and the Meeniyan Golf Club, as well as coach of the junior football team.

“Michael will do a tremendous job as the new president of the Stony Creek Racing Club, and brings with him a passion for racing and community involvement,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The new president said he was excited and honoured by being elected at the club where he has a long held connection and enjoyed many race days.

“Having always been a keen racing person and long-time member of the club, my first involvement came through my wife’s family, the Eldreds, who were heavily involved in training and track management at Stony Creek,” Mr Darmanin said.

“Now, together with my wife, Tania, we try to attend many Gippsland meetings as well as city races during the spring carnival.”

As well as increasing membership and crowd numbers, the new president is particularly keen to attract more 18-35 year olds to the course, through increased emphasis on race day entertainment.

“The younger people in our community are the future of the club and we want to encourage greater involvement from this group,” Mr Darmanin said.

“I would also like to thank, outgoing president Paul O’Sullivan for his tireless work around the club and his dedication to country racing, he has had a great impact on the Stony Creek Racing Club.”