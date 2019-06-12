Posted by brad

Nick’s life message

Tony Bodsworth from Ancon Consulting with Nick Maxwell and Leongatha Ford dealer principal, Warren Stewart at the business forum.

COLLINGWOOD grand-final hero, Nick Maxwell, has made a career after football motivating business leaders as well as current sporting stars.

It hasn’t just been AFL stars coming under his mentoring.

He also plays a key role with the players at the Melbourne’s Storm and with leading netball teams as their leadership and cultural manager.

Leongatha Ford was able to tag the star to come to town last week to speak with local business leaders.

For more than an hour he spoke about his own life, and how he had overcome obstacle after obstacle to achieve his ultimate dream of holding the AFL premiership trophy aloft and also about setting life goals.

“The job of a leader is to be beyond reproach, do your job and do it well, demand high standards and stand up when it matters,” he said.

“Change is a difficult process for some and you have to help guide your staff through it. I after all your efforts they can’t adapt, then they will move on themselves.”

Mr Maxwell said one of his favorite quotes which he had always referred to his life was “you are not responsible for everything that happens to you, but you are responsible for how you deal with it.”