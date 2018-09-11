Nurse wins state award

A SIMPLE solution by a passionate nurse at Gippsland Southern Health Service’s Koorooman House aged care facility has sped up treatment and diagnosis for its residents.

Enrolled nurse Faye Hancock, whose career in aged care has spanned more than 12 years, was recognised for her professionalism and initiative last week at the Victorian Healthcare Association Annual Awards.

To reduce delays in treatment and clinical review of skin tears and pressure injuries, Mrs Hancock developed the practice where she would take a picture of the wound on a mobile device and send those images directly to a specialist.

This initiative combined with her professionalism and concern for residents resulted in her receiving the VHA Celebrating Aged Care Passion for Aged Care Award.

Mrs Hancock, who said she regards working with aged care residents as a privilege, was at the aged care forum on Thursday where the winners were announced.

“To be honest I was blown away and very honoured to be receiving this award. I work with a team of passionate people and we love what we do,” she said.

“My philosophy for our aged care residents at Koorooman House is to treat them how I would like to be treated.

“Gippsland Southern Health Service invested in us to gain our qualifications as enrolled nurses and had faith in us. I also feel very lucky that I love everyday that I go to work.”

This week marks Celebrating Aged Care Week which along with the Victorian Healthcare Awards, acknowledges the contributions of Victoria’s thousands of public sector aged care workers.