Parrots and Tigers enjoy finals glory

IT was a big day for local footy after two Leongatha teams and a Mirboo North team took out the Central Gippsland Junior Football League premierships at Moe on Sunday.

U10s kicked off the day and – in a match that went right down to the wire – Leongatha Green ran out as the winners by two points against Yinnar.

Wet and windy weather made conditions tricky for the footy youngsters, but Yinnar kept its nose out in front for the majority of the game.

Kicking a late goal in the third quarter, it seemed Yinnar would take it all the way to the end.

However, a penalty awarded to Leongatha Green after the siren saw Jhett Brown score the winning goal for the Parrots.

The final score was Leongatha Green 1.3.9 to Yinnar 1.1.7.

The big Leongatha clash was up next in the U12s, with Leongatha Green taking on Leongatha Gold.

Leongatha Gold had an amazing season and finished the series on top of the ladder.

However, Leongatha Green gritted its teeth and stepped up to the challenge.

With four goals to one, Leongatha Green was the runaway winner.

Green kept Gold scoreless for much of the game, but Gold fought right to the end and managed to kick a goal through Rylie Checkley.

Goal kickers for Green were Thomas Hanily, Will Brown and Trent McRae.

The final score was Green 4.11.35 to Gold 1.0.6.

Mirboo North secured a massive premiership win against Leongatha Gold in the U14s.

The Tigers had held strong throughout the entire season, and proved it deserved its silverware on the day.

Leongatha Gold was competitive in its defence, but struggled to convert its effort.

Mirboo North chipped away, but an impressive second half secured the win.

The Tigers’ leading goal kicker was Mason Porykali, who kicked four for the day. Other Mirboo North goal kickers were Lachy Smith, Jacob Carnes and Tajh Eden.

Leongatha Gold’s goals were scored by Ryan Giliam, Haidyn Kewming and Tadhg Dennehy.

The final score was Mirboo North 10.9.69 to Leongatha Gold 3.3.21.

Congratulations to the 2017 junior premiers.