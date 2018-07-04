Posted by brad

Pipeline laying nears completion

CONSTRUCTION of the Lance Creek Water Connection pipeline, which will supply Korumburra, Poowong, Loch and Nyora with a reliable water supply from the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant, is forging ahead.

THE laying of pipe on both the Lance Creek to Korumburra and the Korumburra to Poowong sections of the project is 95 percent complete.

New pump stations and the installation of infrastructure to enhance water treatment processes at the Lance Creek and Korumburra treatment plants are underway. Pressure testing of completed sections of pipeline has proven successful.

South Gippsland Water managing director Philippe du Plessis said, “The project is progressing well and whilst rain is needed in the area, a drier than average autumn enabled the project team and contractors to keep to schedule.

“Our most recent milestone was the completion of a final bore through a particularly challenging steep slope just south of the Korumburra Water Treatment Plant. This means that, weather permitting, the completion of the laying of pipe between Lance Creek and Korumburra is not far away.”

The Lance Creek Water Connection is a key Victorian Government project with a contribution of $30 million in government funds to secure the water supply needs of Korumburra, Poowong, Loch and Nyora over the next 50 years.

The project and water security provides a platform for regional growth and economic development across the region.

The pipeline will supply water from the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant which will draw from the Lance Creek Reservoir and has connections to the Melbourne Water Supply System and the Victorian Desalination Plant.

The combination of these systems will secure water supply for the area and minimise the likelihood of staged water restrictions for these townships in the future.

It will also ensure continued water supply to the townships of Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Cape Paterson which are already supplied by the Lance Creek Reservoir.

On completion of the pipeline project, water distributed by the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant will be chloraminated and fluoridated to ensure customers are supplied with safe drinking water that meets world-class standards and Department of Health regulations.

Although fluoridation will be new to Korumburra, Poowong, Loch and Nyora, water currently supplied to Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Cape Paterson by the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant is both fluoridated and chloraminated.

Upgrades to enhance the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant’s capacity to blend, treat and process greater volumes of water are nearing a point where testing can commence.

Customers in Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Cape Paterson are advised they may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their water over the coming months as these upgraded systems are tested and bought online.

“Water treatment operators will do their utmost to ensure that the water supplied has minimal noticeable change in taste and smell,” Mr du Plessis said.

“As always, water will remain safe to drink throughout the changes at the Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant.”

To find out more about the Lance Creek Water Connection and to receive regular updates, visit the Project page at www.sgwater.com.au. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SthGippsWater