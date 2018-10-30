Power promised redevelopment funding

AN improved sporting pavilion and better changing facilities are in the pipeline for Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club.

An elected Liberal Nationals Government will contribute $800,000 towards stages one and two of the club’s redevelopment project.

Bass MLA Brian Paynter announced the funding promise on Wednesday.

“Our clubs desperately need the right facilities to cope with the huge growth in male and female sport,” he said.

“This upgrade is well overdue and we are proud to show our support for this club with its rich history and tradition.”

The club intends to extend and connect the former Blues and Rovers pavilions.

By doing so, the visitor and umpires’ rooms will become larger and a new social area will be created.

Coaches’ boxes will also be revamped.

The club is also looking to develop more showers and changing areas to accommodate the netballers and the growing number of male and female junior footballers.

Updating the facilities will mean Wonthaggi will have more opportunities to host finals for the Gippsland Football Netball League.

Wonthaggi has one of the premier grounds, but its facilities let it down.

Power committee member Mal Lindsay said this project has been on the cards for around eight years.

“It’s not just about footy; this will benefit the whole community. It will be a sporting hub that people can enjoy,” he said.

“The changing facilities will be a great addition for our club. The Youth Girls (footy) come off the ground after a wet game and they need more privacy.”

Vice president Kris Baker said the junior numbers are flying and some real talent is coming through the ranks.

The Youth Girls went down by one point in the 2018 grand final and the U14s won the grand final.

Over at the netball courts, four of the six teams won entry into finals.

Currently, the club has 600 members and attracts large numbers of spectators from across the community.

The facilities are also used by soccer club, the angling club, cricket clubs, and the Wonthaggi and District Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society Inc.

Shadow Minister for Sport Danny O’Brien said it was fantastic to shift focus onto grassroots clubs.

“(Premier) Daniel Andrews insists on giving $225 million to the AFL to upgrade Etihad Stadium, while local sporting clubs are struggling with old and inadequate facilities,” he said.

“Only a Liberal Nationals Government will prioritise funding for local sporting clubs, instead of giving a multimillion dollar taxpayer handout to the richest sporting competition in Australia.”