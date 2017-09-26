Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Race day excites at Wonthaggi Secondary College

 

PRIMARY school students discovered Wonthaggi Secondary College through its annual Fantastic Racers Day last Thursday.

Senior students from Inverloch, Kongwak, Wonthaggi, Wonthaggi North, St Joseph’s Wonthaggi, Bass Valley, Newhaven and San Remo primary schools received kits to make their fantastic racers during the school term, and competed against one another on the day.

The categories included fastest car, straightest, most decorative and best design.

Fantastic Racers has been part of the schools’ calendars for around the past 15 years, and is always met with enthusiasm from the students.

Many schools use the creation of the cars as a link to its science and technology component, but it is a cross curricular activity in which art skills are also used.

The secondary college also had its Year 9 peer support students involved. As well as helping out on the day, the Year 9 students also went out to schools to help workshop the construction of the fantastic racers with the primary schools.

As well as being a fun, competitive day, the event is seen as a transition activity for students attending the secondary college next year.

As much as it is about racing cars, it helps students become accustomed to the secondary college’s junior campus.

Along with the racing component, the day was broken up with raffles, dance competitions and tours of the campus.

Off and racing: from left, Wonthaggi’s St Joseph’s Primary School students Charli, Milli, Eve and Liam were excited to test out their fantastic racers on the track laid out at Wonthaggi Secondary College last Thursday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22703

Posted by on Sep 26 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added