Race day excites at Wonthaggi Secondary College

PRIMARY school students discovered Wonthaggi Secondary College through its annual Fantastic Racers Day last Thursday.

Senior students from Inverloch, Kongwak, Wonthaggi, Wonthaggi North, St Joseph’s Wonthaggi, Bass Valley, Newhaven and San Remo primary schools received kits to make their fantastic racers during the school term, and competed against one another on the day.

The categories included fastest car, straightest, most decorative and best design.

Fantastic Racers has been part of the schools’ calendars for around the past 15 years, and is always met with enthusiasm from the students.

Many schools use the creation of the cars as a link to its science and technology component, but it is a cross curricular activity in which art skills are also used.

The secondary college also had its Year 9 peer support students involved. As well as helping out on the day, the Year 9 students also went out to schools to help workshop the construction of the fantastic racers with the primary schools.

As well as being a fun, competitive day, the event is seen as a transition activity for students attending the secondary college next year.

As much as it is about racing cars, it helps students become accustomed to the secondary college’s junior campus.

Along with the racing component, the day was broken up with raffles, dance competitions and tours of the campus.