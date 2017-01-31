Record yarding for SEJ

SEJ Leongatha yarded 3063 cattle at the VLE Leongatha store sale as the lone selling agents last Friday.

The sale was one of the largest single agent sales ever held at Koonwarra.

SEJ livestock agent Bill Egan said, “It was a good solid sale with outstanding run of cattle.”

There were 232 grown steers, in account of Adval from Anderson.

They were sold to a top of $1880 and averaged at $1750.

Murray and Di Hooper of Tarwin Lower Spectrum Finance sold 274 grown steers.

They were sold to a top of $1820 and averaged at $1703.

Shelcott partnership sold124 steers to a top of $1840 and averaged at $1702.

In the calf section, Greenwald Pastoral of Foster sold the complete drop of steers at a total of 403.

Their highest selling sold for $1430 and their average was $1321.

K&L Heggan of Binginwarri sold a line of red Angus steers and heifers.

The steers topped at $1500 and the heifers topped at $1280.

They also had a line of springing heifers to calve that topped at $2150.

The total yarding grossed just more than $4.2 million.

M. Eales topped the cow and calf sector at $2000.

The heifer section topped at $1355, by KR Hendricks of Inverloch.

This was a record yarding for the company in what was an outstanding line up of cattle.

“It was a massive credit to all vendors in preparation of their cattle for this sale,” livestock agent Jimmy Kyle said.