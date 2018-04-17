Reduced rainfall increases stress

FARMERS have been feeling the stress over these past few dry months in South Gippsland.

Meeniyan rainfall recorder Lindsay Fromhold has recorded 93.9mm of rain in Meeniyan since the start of January this year, which in comparison to the same time last year is a very poor amount.

During the same time in 2017, Mr Fromhold recorded 161.9mm of rain.

“It’s been a tough autumn and it’s not good going into winter like this,” he said.

“Things are still so dry and if we don’t get some rain soon it’s going to be even tougher on our farmers.

“It’s pretty stressful for farmers because the feeding costs go up and there is nothing cheaper than feeding animals with grass from the paddock, the workload increases because farmers have to shift water around their properties and therefore the pressure increases.”

Mr Fromhold said the countryside has generally greened up with the 37mm of rain South Gippsland copped between March 25 and 27.

“The paddocks have a bit of a green tinge to them due to that rain however we certainly need another lot to keep it going,” he said.

“The only good thing about the lack of rain is that it kills the bugs in the ground that eat the grass and depending on how much rain we end up getting it won’t be as muddy this winter.

“We can also access more nice dry firewood.”

Rainfall recorded at South Gippsland Water’s storages from March 31st to April 6 saw three mm at Lance Creek, two mm at Ruby Creek, zero mm at Coalition Creek, Deep Creek and Little Bass and two mm at Battery Creek.

“The start of April has brought little rain across the region and storages at Little Bass are now nearing restriction levels at 53 percent capacity,” South Gippsland Water’s managing director Philippe du Plessis said.

“The corporation is preparing for the possibility that restrictions may be needed for Poowong, Loch and Nyora townships in the coming weeks.”