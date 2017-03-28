Rotarians cycle for charity

ROTARIANS from South Gippsland cycled 600km to the annual Rotary District 9820 Conference on Friday.

Members of Leongatha, Korumburra and Phillip Island clubs rode to the conference of a district spanning Gippsland and the Mornington Peninsula.

Fifty cyclists spent six days on their bikes before arriving at a reception in Hobart for the start of the conference.

So far, the annuals rides have raised $850,000 for Rotary charities, which this year included Life Education, Disaster Aid Australia and Rotary Centenary House.

Life Education encourages young people to make smart life choices for a healthy future, free from drugs.

Disaster Aid Australia provides shelter, warmth and comfort to people around the world who have been left homeless after natural disasters and wars by issuing boxes containing a 10 person tent, thermal blankets, collapsible water container and survival equipment.

Gippsland Rotary Centenary House provides affordable accommodation for patients and their families attending the Cancer Care Centre at Latrobe Regional Hospital.

The ride this year aims to raise more than $60,000 for these four charities.