Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Rotarians cycle for charity

ROTARIANS from South Gippsland cycled 600km to the annual Rotary District 9820 Conference on Friday.

Members of Leongatha, Korumburra and Phillip Island clubs rode to the conference of a district spanning Gippsland and the Mornington Peninsula.

Fifty cyclists spent six days on their bikes before arriving at a reception in Hobart for the start of the conference.

So far, the annuals rides have raised $850,000 for Rotary charities, which this year included Life Education, Disaster Aid Australia and Rotary Centenary House.

Life Education encourages young people to make smart life choices for a healthy future, free from drugs.

Disaster Aid Australia provides shelter, warmth and comfort to people around the world who have been left homeless after natural disasters and wars by issuing boxes containing a 10 person tent, thermal blankets, collapsible water container and survival equipment.

Gippsland Rotary Centenary House provides affordable accommodation for patients and their families attending the Cancer Care Centre at Latrobe Regional Hospital.

The ride this year aims to raise more than $60,000 for these four charities.

Off pedals: from left, Leongatha Rotarians Col Byatt, Sue Dutton, Philip Botte, Michael Dortmans, Austrian exchange student Max Sutterluty and Kerry Pritchard take a break by the Richmond bridge, Tasmania, en route to Rotary District 9820 Conference.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20937

Posted by on Mar 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added