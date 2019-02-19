Posted by brad

Safer Internet Day spreads message

Cyber action: from left, Newhaven College Year 7 students, Daniel Caffieri, Stephanie Libermann, Blake Baker, Kalin Giacco, Tahlia Williams and Alarna Dean made pledges for Safer Internet Day.



NEWHAVEN College students took time to reflect on their online presence to connect with ‘Safer Internet Day’ on February 5.

Coordinated by the Office of the eSafety Commissioner in Australia and celebrated in over 130 countries, Safer Internet Day raises awareness about the positive role of digital technology and explores ways we can all contribute to creating a better, safer internet.

This year’s Safer Internet Day theme was ‘Together for a better internet’.

The ‘4Rs’ of Safer Internet Day were presented at Newhaven’s Middle School assembly by Year 8 students Lucien Savage and Phoenix Tjho.

They are:

Respect – I treat myself and others the way I like to be treated;

Responsibility – I am accountable for my actions and I take a stand when I feel something is wrong;

Reasoning – I question what is real; and

Resilience – I get back up from tough situations.

Students then wrote pledges based on the 4Rs of what they will do to create a safer internet.

All parents are also encouraged to get involved and support our young people in developing the critical skills required to successfully navigate the online world.