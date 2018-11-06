Sailing into new season

INVERLOCH’S South Gippsland Yacht Club officially sailed through Anderson’s Inlet for their first season’s race last Sunday.

Twenty-two boats glided through the waters amid some chilly winds, with a prosperous turnout nonetheless. The day began with a midday lunch followed by the official sail past at 1.30pm and the season’s first race at 2pm.

The family orientated club is going on some 52 years now, with a broad mix of members from juniors to national and world level competitors. The club is comprised of about 40-50 families.

Club treasurer Neil Warren enjoyed the turnout noting some were taken by surprise during lock-up from the cooler months.

“It’s very important to maintain your boats throughout the year, coming up to the sailing seasons. For wooden boats, be sure to sand them back and give a generous cut and polish to your fibreglass types,” Mr Warren said.

“We are always open to new members at the club and welcome all to attend, where we sail here each Sunday.

“We have our wooden classic dinghy regatta day over the Australia Day long weekend. We also welcome back the return of the tacker’s sail and train courses for kids during January as well.”

Tacker’s courses are approved by Sailing Australia, run from January 2-5 next year and are suitable for 7-12 year olds.