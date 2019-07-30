Scarecrow The Mellencamp Show to deliver night of ’80s favourites



ROCKIN: South Gippsland’s well loved Scarecrow will be back next month, bringing with them legendary ’80s rock songs.

HIGH energy local favourite, Scarecrow-The Mellencamp Show, is set to descend on Wonthaggi next month with their Ultimate American Rock Show.

With a vast catalogue of iconic songs and artists to select from, the band will share the microphone to bring you an all out American invasion of the rockin’ kind.

The not-to-be-missed event will feature hits from some of the greatest rock artists the USA has produced, performed by some of

Australia’s highest calibre musicians.

Expect hits from Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Mamas and the Papas, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many more.

Scarecrow leaves nothing to chance when it comes to recreating the sounds and visual excitement of the ’80s rock scene.

Mellencamp fans will be mesmerised at the performance of front man Gary Young as he sings and plays through hit after hit of the s’80s superstars: even Mr Mellencamp himself has professed his pleasure at the band’s musical accuracy.

So whether you are reliving the hits of your past, or discovering the music of your future, let Scarecrow be the vehicle to take you on this journey of a lifetime.

Rule out Saturday, August 17 on your calendars for a night of authentic music, thrilling performances and an off the charts, electrifying atmosphere at Saluto’s Bar and Restaurant.

Tickets are available now online or at Picasso’s On Graham Italiano for this 18+ event.

Doors open at 8pm with show time kicking off at 9.15pm for two 50 minute sets.

Organiser, Gizzakiss Music, will also be holding a night of BABBA magic in Wonthaggi on September 7, so stay tuned for more details.