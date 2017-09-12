School wins global award

BASS Coast Specialist School is now the home of international film stars.

The school entered its short film We Are Here to the 2017 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards and won the people’s choice category.

Student Bohe and his mother travelled to Sydney with Drift Media’s Michael Green of Inverloch for the red carpet event.

The school won $10,000 of Rebel sport equipment.

The film was a project funded by Bass Coast Shire Council as part of its Disability Action Plan. The film was about the student’s favourite places in Wonthaggi – including the parks, the wetlands, the beach, the skate park and Tank Hill – but how accessing these places could be difficult at times.

Mr Green helped Bohe film parts of the documentary from his wheelchair, which gave the audience a new perspective.

The students enjoyed the filming process and their roles in bringing the award winning project together.

“It was a really special project that boosted the students’ confidence. It is wonderful to see that a small school like ours can make such a difference,” teacher Caroline Sibly said.

“Winning the $10,000 prize was such a small thing compared to how the project has impacted on our students and what they can do.”

Mr Green was unavailable to comment before going to print, but in his speech at the awards night, said the community’s support was excellent.

“This film was created by a little school with a big, big heart. With incredible support from our local council and its Disability Action Plan, we were able to spend a whole school term exploring the process of film making,” he said.

“The great thing has been the community support, and the snowball effect across our region has been nothing short of amazing.

“To the students, what can I say? You guys are awesome; this award is proof that you are such creative and talented artists. You are prepared to have and go and get stuck in, and we’ve only just lit the fuse. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”