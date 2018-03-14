Shoo ’roo

POLICE are seeing a recent increase in the occurrences of wildlife, particularly kangaroos, being hit by motorists.

It is most likely due to the dry conditions the area is experiencing at the moment; with no available feed in the paddocks animals are being attracted to the road verges where there is more grass.

Police are asking that motorists be aware of this and slow down largely at night, particularly at dusk and dawn.

Motorists who collide with animals can contact wildlife rescue services, or can call 000, if they require police assistance.