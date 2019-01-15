Shooters coached by Olympic great

Great experience: Australian Olympic and Commonwealth Games shooter Michael Diamond coached shooters like Zac Gardner at Korumburra Gun Club recently.

Australian Olympic and Commonwealth Games shooter Michael Diamond attended Korumburra Gun Club for a two day coaching clinic recently.

Ten shooters were lucky enough to be taught the finer skills of clay target shooting.

Michael took them through nutrition, psychology, gun fitting, gun mounting and the art of shooting clay targets.

Andrew Bradey from Morwell Club and Trenton Tobias from Korumburra Gun Club were able to organise Michael to donate his time for the shooters.

It is rare to have someone of this calibre attend a small Gippsland club like Korumburra.

The shooters who attended were from all parts of Gippsland.

In March, Korumburra Gun Club will also have multiple world champion Todd Bender attending to teach Skeet to some lucky shooters.

Todd Bender is an American skeet shooter from Alpharetta, Georgia United State of America.

Over the years, Todd has compiled 20 NSSA World Championships and been named to a record 27 consecutive men’s First All-American Teams.

He holds the highest average in skeet history, .9972 HOA average on 5750 targets.

Korumburra Gun Club vice president Daniel Hemming has been instrumental in organising this coaching clinic.

In late January and early February, Korumburra Gun Club will be sending approximately 12 shooters to the Victorian state skeet titles.

This will be one of the clubs bigges attendances to a state title.

The titles run for four consecutive days and consist of: VCTA Skeet Small Gauges on January 31 – 50tgt State 28g Skeet

and 50tgt State .410 bore, Victorian State Skeet Championships on February 1 – 50tgt 20 guage and 50tgt Hcap –, February 2 – 100tgt 12 gauge –, and February 3 –50tgt Champ of Champs and 50tgt Doubles.

Korumburra Gun Club committee is extremely proud of the shooters and how much work they have been putting in to attend these titles.

The results from a small club like this is fantastic.