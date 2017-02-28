Show a whip cracking success

NEW attractions and free children’s activities helped improve the gate takings at this year’s Foster Show on Saturday.

Around 2000 people attended the show, making it one of the most successful in recent years.

Foster and District Agricultural Society secretary Roger Nicholson said attractions like Australian whip cracking champion Emiliqua East drew a huge crowd and gave people variety.

“Emiliqua was terrific. She was one of the new attractions at the show people enjoyed,” he said.

“We got the variety right this year. There was something for everyone, with an emphasis on activities for the children.”

Mr Nicholson said the 110th show also attracted record entries in some sections, including photography, poultry and cattle.

“The food vans and the tea rooms were all up on last year and even the carnival attractions had a good show,” he said.

“The exhibit hall went well. We had good entries in the home produce and craft sections and the home brew competition went quite well.

“It was good to have so many of the local community groups involved in the show.”

Mr Nicholson said other popular attractions included the Grand Old Factory Band and support acts, the fabulous turnout of vintage tractors and the outdoor machinery.

Foster and District Agricultural Society life member Robbie Allan opened the show, which he was “absolutely chuffed” about.

“There were plenty of horses there and Black Snake Productions captured a crowd and the free face painting for the children was good too,” Mr Nicholson said.

“The weather was like we ordered it.”

The show committee will have a review in a few weeks and start planning the 111th show in 2018.

“All in all I think we got it pretty good. The feedback has been very good so far. It was a great show and I am looking forward to next year,” Mr Nicholson said.