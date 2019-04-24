Skating program to roll

OFF AND ROLLING: skate trainer Sarah Lawless tested the floors of the Community College Gippsland gymnasium in Leongatha for the first time in the lead up to Skate Fit.

A NEW roller derby skate program set to launch in Leongatha has been met with much enthusiasm, attracting 20 registrations already for the first 10 week term starting April 29.

The program, Skate Fit, will focus on skate skills, strength and cardio fitness in a relaxed and fun environment with beginner and advanced activities for skaters of all abilities – so for those that haven’t slipped on a pair of skates since childhood, there’s nothing to worry about.

“We play games and do everything to music. It tricks people into exercising because they are having fun,” Sarah Lawless, Leongatha Skate Fit trainer, said.

The program is supported by Gippsport’s Gippy Girls Can project and South Gippsland Shire Council.

“While it is open to both genders, 95 percent of participants are women, which closely aligns with the Gippy Girls Can initiative,” Mrs Lawless said.

The campaign features everyday Victorian women instead of professional athletes and is about empowering women to feel comfortable in their bodies and in public spaces – regardless of their ability, how they look or how sweaty they get.

With programs in Latrobe City and Baw Baw, Gippsland Rangers Roller Derby (GRRD) had hoped to extend to South Gippsland for some time.

That became possible when GRRD’s treasurer, Sarah Lawless, moved to Mirboo North with her husband and their children.

Initially a four week program was trialled in October last year, with over 10 skaters participating in Mirboo North.

Time clashes with venues and a high demand for the program in areas surrounding Leongatha quickly led to the location change.

“A lot of people in South Gippsland have wanted this. We are excited about the move to Leongatha and hope to see a lot of locals coming along to try it out,” Mrs Lawless said.

“Leongatha is a lot more accessible and a massive catchment area for the program.”

People aged 16 years and over are encouraged to register, with hopes of a junior program down the line.

At the end of the 10 week program, participants are able to complete an assessment to obtain their ‘white star’ which will allow them to join the Gippsland Rangers Roller Derby league.

Training will kick off Monday nights from 7.30pm as of April 29 at the Howard Street Community College Gippsland gymnasium at a cost of $135 for the first term, which includes gear hire and insurance.

Email gippslandrangesrollerderby@gmail.com to obtain a registration form for the program or to express interest in upcoming programs.