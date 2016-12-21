Small yarding buoys prices

There were approximately 780 export and 200 young cattle penned for the last sale of 2016 representing a decrease of 700 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and operating in a mostly dearer market. Quality was harder to find with fewer prime cattle on offer and cows making up almost half of the yarding.

Trade cattle improved slightly for most. The limited selection of grown steers and bullocks improved 9c to 12c/kg. Friesian and crossbred manufacturing steers lifted 7c to 8c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers sold 7c/kg dearer. Beef cows sold mostly firm to a few cents easier while the lean dairy cows sold mostly 5c to 10c/kg dearer. Heavy weight bulls sold from firm to 5c/kg cheaper.

Heavy weight vealers suited to butchers sold from 331c to 357c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 310c and 330c/kg.

Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 290c and 320c/kg.

Grown steers made from 295c to 320c/kg. Bullocks sold from 299c to 312c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers made between 275c and 300c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 270c and 276c with the crossbred portion between 280c and 302c/kg. Most light and medium weight cows made from 190c to 229c/kg.

Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 218c to 270c/kg. Heavy weight C and B muscle bulls made between 260c and 293c with the dairy lots between 233c and 255c/kg.

The next sale draw – January 4 & 5: 1. Elders, 2. Alex Scott & Staff, 3. Landmark, 4. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 5. Rodwells, 6. SEJ. Sheep sale Wednesday at 1pm (weekly).