Sports hub to grow

THE Korumburra community is closer to having an even greater sporting hub.

South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday voted to allocate $175,000 to upgrades at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre, to fast track projects, as part of council’s Community Capital Works Allocation Project.

These include automatic doors in the foyer, signs, tables and chairs, a floor washer, scissor lift, roller doors on the kitchen server, and carpark and road works.

Eventually the committee would like to build a third court to cater for the rising popularity of basketball.

“That would make it one of the best facilities this side of Melbourne,” the committee’s Don Olden said.

“We are proud of the centre and what we do there.”

The signs would enable the centre to be found by visiting players from Melbourne at night, and the new tables and chairs would replace the existing aging furniture.

A scissor lift is needed to access lighting on the ceiling and erect decorations for functions.

Carparking and road works would improve traffic flow, and the committee is hoping traffic movement could be changed in the laneway between Charles and King streets, with traffic to enter from Charles Street to avoid bus passengers alighting from the wrong side of the bus.

Committee member Bill Jeffs is also Basketball Victoria country chairperson. He said Korumburra had been identified as a growth area for basketball, with the sport’s popularity rising at a faster rate than elsewhere in country Victoria.

Melbourne teams competing in the Victorian Junior Basketball League travel to Korumburra to play, with games having to be played at Korumburra Secondary College as well due to limited capacity at the recreation centre.

Cr Lorraine Brunt praised the centre’s management committee.

“You always run a good committee. A lot of our halls are struggling for usage whereas this is a great facility,” she said.

Two years ago, the committee undertook a major refurbishment of the drill hall that is now an indoor facility for cricket and soccer training, and also used by police to train.