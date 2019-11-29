Standing ovation for theatre legends



RISING STARS: Will Thatcher (back) and Ronan Harris (front) have been nominated for Gippsland Associated Theatre Awards’ most outstanding youth performance, 13 years and over, for their character portrayals in Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production of Jasper Jones.



SOUTH Gippsland performers, directors and theatre groups are set to shine again at this year’s Gippsland Associated Theatre Awards after raking in nominations.

Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) and Leongatha Lyric Theatre received a remarkable 23 nominations each across 31 categories.

Foster Arts Music and Drama Association (FAMDA) also took out an impressive 12 nominations across the board with a nomination for the most outstanding drama/comedy with The Vicar of Dibley.

Most outstanding musical production nominations went to WTG’s Les Misérables and Lyric’s Young Frankenstein.

Most outstanding lead actor (musical theatre) nominations include Adrian Darakai for his portrayal of Dr Frederick Von Frankenstein in Lyric’s Young Frankenstein, Tom Green as Jean Valjean in WTG’s Les Misérables and Sam Shineberg for his representation for Igor, also in Lyric’s Young Frankenstein.

Kiama Smith is up for the award of most outstanding female lead (musical theatre) for her portrayal of Inga in Lyric’s Young Frankenstein.

In the drama/comedy category, Michael Hogan has been nominated for the most outstanding lead male for his portrayal of David Horton in FAMDA’s The Vicar of Dibley.

Christine Skicko has also been nominated for most outstanding lead female for her role of Geraldine Granger in the same production.

Most outstanding youth performance nominations, 13 years and under, include Nissa Campbell, Tyler Jenkins, Lyra Lockhart and Balian Prendergast within WTG’s production of Les Misérables.

Meanwhile most outstanding youth performance nominations, 13 years and over, go to Ronan Harris for his portrayal of Jasper Jones in Lyric’s production of Jasper Jones, and Will Thatcher for his performance as Charlie Bucktin in the same production.

Directors nominated for an award include Daniel Lawrie for Lyric’s Young Frankenstein and WTG’s Karen Milkins-Hendry for Les Misérables.

WTG will host the awards on Saturday, December 7, 7pm at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for children under the age of 12 and include a three-course meal.

The theme is gold, and attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

Booking can be made at the venue or by phoning 5672 1083.